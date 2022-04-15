Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Media

Report: NBC Tabs Melissa Stark As Michele Tafoya’s Replacement For ‘Sunday Night Football’

NBC has reportedly named the replacement for longtime NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, who left the network earlier this year to pursue a career in politics.

Veteran reporter Melissa Stark has been tabbed to serve as the new sideline correspondent for “Sunday Night Football,” according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Stark, who currently works for NFL Network, will return to NBC where she previously worked in the early 2000s. She has served in a variety of roles over the course of her 20-plus year career, including stint as the sideline reporter for ABC’s “Monday Night Football” coverage from 2000 to ’03, a correspondent for the “The Today Show” and an anchor on MSNBC.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Stark will join a revamped “SNF” broadcast crew next season, headlined by Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. Tirico is replacing Al Michaels as play-by-play announcer after the legendary broadcaster departed for Amazon in late March.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield looking to pass against the Steelers.
Play
NFL

Mayfield Thinks USC, Oklahoma Made Good Coaching Hires

The NFL quarterback says both programs will benefit from their recent coaching hires.

By Wilton Jackson
Apr 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts during the first inning after getting injured against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Every player is wearing number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson.
MLB

Twins Star Byron Buxton Leaves Game After Awkward Slide

The star center fielder slapped the ground before exiting the game due to knee soreness.

By Madeline Coleman
Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during pregame warmups against the Washington Football Team at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Robby Anderson Not A Fan of Possible Baker Trade to Panthers

Carolina has been mentioned as a possible destination for the disgruntled Browns QB.

By Jelani Scott
Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys helmets on the ground during the game against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Play
NFL

Cowboys, Kelvin Joseph’s Attorney Issue Statements

The Dallas cornerback is reportedly being considered a ‘person of interest’ in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Cameron Ray.

By Jelani Scott
Apr 2, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (left) and head coach Dawn Staley takes a twitter selfie after the game against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the 2017 Women's Final Four championship at American Airlines Center.
Extra Mustard

Staley Responds to A’ja Wilson Saying She Wanted to Transfer

The WNBA star wanted to leave South Carolina after her freshman year. The Gamecocks coach says she was prepared either way.

By Wilton Jackson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Play
NBA

Kerr: Steph Curry ‘Probable’ for Game 1 of Warriors–Nuggets

The two-time MVP has been out since mid-March with a foot injury.

By Dan Lyons
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0)
Play
NBA

Damian Lillard Plans to Stay a Trail Blazer

Although the six-time All-Star doesn’t plan to seek a trade, he said he would be open if Portland wants to make a deal for him.

By Madison Williams
Apr 14, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) runs to first base after a single during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB

Miguel Cabrera Is Settling Into a Nice Final Act

By Matt Martell