Fox will broadcast Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and it appears that the network has chosen the play-by-play announcer and analyst to replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman following their move to ESPN.

Kevin Burkhardt is set to take over Buck’s position, while Greg Olsen will reportedly act as the analyst, according to the New York Post. The partners formed the No. 2 team at Fox last season.

The deal has not yet been signed, per the report.

The former tight end completed his first season of broadcasting in 2021 as a color commentator for Fox. This would be quite a promotion for the 37-year-old if he becomes the network’s lead analyst for the 2022 season.

Tom Brady will become Fox’s lead NFL analyst once he retires from his professional career after signing a reported 10-year, $375 million contract with the network. So, in future Super Bowls hosted by Fox, the seven-time Super Bowl champion would likely be in the booth instead of Olsen. Fox is set to broadcast the game again in 2025, meaning it will likely be Brady’s first time working the booth for the Super Bowl.

There is a possibility that Brady would make a studio appearance in 2023 if the Buccaneers are not playing in the Super Bowl, The Post‘s Andrew Marchand says. However, Olsen is still expected to be the lead analyst.

More NFL Coverage: