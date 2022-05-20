Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Media

Fox Reportedly Decides Announcers for Next Year’s Super Bowl

Fox will broadcast Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and it appears that the network has chosen the play-by-play announcer and analyst to replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman following their move to ESPN.

Kevin Burkhardt is set to take over Buck’s position, while Greg Olsen will reportedly act as the analyst, according to the New York Post. The partners formed the No. 2 team at Fox last season.

The deal has not yet been signed, per the report.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The former tight end completed his first season of broadcasting in 2021 as a color commentator for Fox. This would be quite a promotion for the 37-year-old if he becomes the network’s lead analyst for the 2022 season.

Tom Brady will become Fox’s lead NFL analyst once he retires from his professional career after signing a reported 10-year, $375 million contract with the network. So, in future Super Bowls hosted by Fox, the seven-time Super Bowl champion would likely be in the booth instead of Olsen. Fox is set to broadcast the game again in 2025, meaning it will likely be Brady’s first time working the booth for the Super Bowl.

There is a possibility that Brady would make a studio appearance in 2023 if the Buccaneers are not playing in the Super Bowl, The Post‘s Andrew Marchand says. However, Olsen is still expected to be the lead analyst.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Fernando Alonso
Play
Formula1

F1’s Fernando Alonso on Spanish GP, Advice for Next Generation

The two-time World Champ discusses what it’s like racing in his home country, how Alpine has grown this season and how he’s a ‘very normal guy.’

By Madeline Coleman
Fedor Emelianenko responds to Anderson Silva's positive PED test - Image
MMA

Silva Discusses Boxing Paul on PPV: ‘It’s Possible’

Plus news and notes from the Professional Fighters League and Saturday's UFC Fight Night in the latest MMA notebook.

By Justin Barrasso
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns.
Extra Mustard

Lamar Jackson in Awe of Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

The sophomore already has sparked interest from 13 colleges.

By Madison Williams
Iga Świątek celebrates a point during an Italian Open match.
Tennis

2022 French Open Seed Reports

Breaking down the men's and women's draws for the second major tournament of the year.

By Jon Wertheim
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen reacts after being defeated by the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.
College Football

SEC Reportedly Shuts Down Coach Media Availability

Lane Kiffin was asked to speak on “The Dan Patrick Show,” but said he wasn’t allowed to due to this new rule.

By Madison Williams
AP22140073723588
Play
Betting

Celtics Even Up Series with Heat

Plus, a Stanley Cup playoffs update and essential fantasy football reading.

By Kyle Wood
Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.
College Football

SI:AM | Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher Is a ‘Full-Fledged War’

Plus, Rory McIlroy starts hot.

By Josh Rosenblat and Dan Gartland
Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard reacts after getting the seventh pick during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.
Play
NBA

Which NBA Team Needs a Big Offseason?

Thunder? Blazers? Kings? Debating which franchises need to strike gold this summer.

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck