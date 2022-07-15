ESPN+ Will See Significant Price Hike in August, per Report

Disney-owned ESPN+ will see a major increase in price for August 2022, according to Front Office Sports on Friday.

This comes a year after the streaming service saw a price hike in August 2021. Originally, the service was $5.99 per month and $59.99 annually, but it was changed to $6.99 per month and $69.99 annually.

Now, ESPN+ subscribers will experience a 43% price jump, the biggest so far by the service. The sports streaming app will now cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. Subscribers can expect to be notified next week about the change, which is set to begin on August 23.

The network said the price increase is in result to higher programming costs.

At the time, the “Disney Bundle” deal will not be affected, just ESPN+ only users. This includes the popular Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ combination deal, which goes for $13.99 a month currently.

ESPN+ currently has around 20 million subscribers. It was established in 2018 to be a platform for additional college sports content. Since then, it’s become the exclusive provider of UFC, along with playing a key role in broadcasting NHL games last season. Sports fans can also access archived content on the app.

