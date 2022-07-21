Skip to main content
Charles Barkley Salary With Turner Sports Revealed, per Report

Charles Barkley is reportedly waiting to receive an offer from LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman regarding a broadcast role in the controversial golf league, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Thursday.

This news comes a week after the NBA legend shared that he would meet with Norman to learn more about the opportunity. Before that, Barkley joked on The Pat McAfee Show saying, “If somebody gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative.”

So, if money is a big factor for Barkley when considering the LIV Golf role, how much money does he make in his current broadcasting role with Turner Sports? 

In Marchand’s report, sources noted that Barkley’s contract with Turner Sports still has three years left worth $30 million. This means he makes around $10 million a year with the network. With TNT, Barkley helps host the Inside the NBA show and The Match annual competition.

Although it isn’t clear if Turner will let Barkley go of his duties, if he does take a job with LIV the 59-year-old said he would love to try to do both jobs. That might not work out, though, since most sponsors tend to cut partnerships with golfers who go to the Saudi Arabian-backed league.

“In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both,” Barkley said. “I don’t know how Turner’s sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback.”

Barkley is set to play in the LIV Golf pro-am next week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. He met with Norman on Wednesday night in Atlanta to discuss a broadcasting role.

