Report: Charles Barkley Expecting Broadcasting Offer From LIV Golf

The basketball Hall of Famer, currently under contract with TNT, said he's playing in next week's LIV Golf pro-am and awaiting an offer from Greg Norman.

LIV Golf may not be done adding big-name personalities to its broadcasting team.

The New York Post, which reported Monday that longtime golf commentator David Feherty was parting ways with NBC Sports and going to LIV Golf, reported Thursday that Charles Barkley is expecting an offer from the Saudi-backed startup league.

Barkley told reporter Andrew Marchand that he would be playing in the pro-am of next week's event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, and that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman would be preparing an offer to join the circuit as a broadcaster. Barkley and Norman met for dinner Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Barkley is under contract to TNT as part of its popular "Inside the NBA" studio show, but he's also a noted golf fanatic. On the course, he famously battled the full-swing yips for years but appears to have cured them to some degree. He played recently in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, the annual celebrity tournament, and tied for 74th in an 87-player field.

He has also worked on golf broadcasts; last month he was in the booth with TNT when it aired "The Match" with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady defeating Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Barkley has been asked about LIV Golf before. In an interview last month on "The Pat McAfee Show," he said "if somebody gave me $200 million, I'd kill a relative."

LIV Golf has been the talk of professional golf this summer as it has lured several top PGA Tour pros to its series with guaranteed contracts paying reportedly nine figures to its biggest stars, plus purses of $25 million at each event. LIV Golf is playing eight events this season and has announced it will play 14 events next year with four-man teams which will stay together throughout the year.

For its event next week in New Jersey, new players include Henrik Stenson of Sweden, who had his European Ryder Cup captaincy stripped as a consequence of moving to the startup circuit.

What LIV Golf does not have yet is a broadcasting partner. So far its events have only been available to watch on LIV Golf's YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.