ESPN’s Jason Benetti in Talks to Be No. 2 Fox CFB Announcer, per Report

Fox Sports is hiring ESPN broadcaster Jason Benetti to take over as the network’s No. 2 college football announcer, Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Benetti had spent the past 11 years at ESPN, broadcasting college football, college basketball and baseball. This year, he joined NBC as the network’s play-by-play announcer for Sunday Morning Baseball on Peacock.

However, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Benetti’s new deal would mean he leaves NBC along with ESPN. Additionally, Benetti would get to call baseball games and college basketball games with Fox as well.

Benetti also serves as the White Sox primary play-by-play announcer, a role that Marchand reports he will get to continue.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will remain Fox’s No. 1 college football crew, with Benetti pairing with Brock Huard next in line. Last year, Huard worked with Joe Davis, but with Davis replacing Joe Buck as Fox’s No. 1 baseball play-by-play announcer, he will likely take on less responsibilities during college football season.

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Tour de France Femmes Is a Women’s Sports Triumph Long in the Making