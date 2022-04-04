Skip to main content
Report: Joe Davis to Become Fox’s New Voice of World Series, Replacing Joe Buck

Joe Davis will be Fox’s new voice of the World Series, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post

Davis, 34, will replace Joe Buck, who left the network last month to become the lead play-by-play broadcaster for ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, alongside long-time partner Troy Aikman. Buck had called the World Series at Fox for the last 24 years. 

Although he has large shoes to fill, Davis is no stranger to stepping into a high-profile role. In 2017, he replaced the legendary Vin Scully as the television play-by-play voice for the Dodgers. 

Since then Davis has called MLB regular season games for Fox Sports, while also occasionally filling in for Buck during the playoffs. On those broadcasts, he partnered with analyst and former Cy Young winner John Smoltz, whom he is expected join in the booth for the World Series moving forward.

To replace Buck’s voice on the NFL side of things, Fox reportedly promoted Kevin Burkhardt to being its top football play-by-play broadcaster, per Marchand. The network has yet to choose a new lead analyst to replace Aikman.

