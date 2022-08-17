ESPN Legend Dick Vitale Announces He Is Now ‘Cancer Free’

After being diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2021, ESPN announcer Dick Vitale announced on Wednesday that his doctors officially declared him “cancer free.”

The 83-year-old has kept his fans updated throughout his cancer journey on Twitter by posting updates since his diagnosis. Now, Vitale had the pleasure of sharing the best update of them all.

Along with his lymphoma diagnosis, Dickie V learned in December that he had dysplasia on his vocal cords. This caused the normally exuberant announcer to take a break from speaking for over a month. He wasn’t able to work almost the entire 2021–22 college basketball season from the sidelines because of this.

Vitale’s exciting news begs the question of whether or not he intends to return to the sideline next season. The commentator has yet to retire from his ESPN duties or make an announcement about his plans for the future.

