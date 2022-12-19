NBA star Kevin Durant took to Twitter on Monday morning to show support for Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard and rip media members after an awkward locker room interview on Sunday.

In videos posted on Twitter, reporters and Bernard jousted verbally when he attempted to leave the locker room without answering questions—specifically about a fake punt attempt that he fumbled. ESPN’s Jenna Laine posted in a tweet that Bernard said, “Oh now you guys want to talk to me,” intimating that the media has seldom sought his comments this season. One reporter can be heard asking Bernard, “What have you done for us to talk to you about all year?”

The tailback only has played in five games this season due to an ankle injury, and he responded, “Can I go to my family that I have outside?”

“You can. Just don’t say we didn’t talk to you all year,” another reporter said in response.

Bernard eventually agreed to answer questions, but after taking responsibility for the play, he repeatedly said, “It was all me” when asked if the team practiced the play or if he knew it was a fake punt.

Durant quote-tweeted the video of the interaction and commented, “Giovani handled this like a true pro.”

Durant went on to respond to several tweets and criticized the media several times.

“Entitlement in this world has gone to another level,” Durant posted on Twitter. “Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game.”

When a fan asked Durant if there would be professional sports without the media, the Nets star replied, “We can survive without spoiled, entitled clickbait media…there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport.”