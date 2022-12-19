Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt in his team’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday, failing to handle the direct snap from center on a designed play.

As strange as the play was, Bernard’s day got even weirder when he attempted to leave the locker room without answering postgame questions from reporters. When confronted, an awkward exchange ensued.

Bernard presumably asked why reporters wanted to speak with him despite seldom seeking his comments this season. One reporter can be heard asking, “What have you done for us to talk to you about all year?”

Bernard only has played in five games this season due to an ankle injury, and ESPN reporter Jenna Laine could be heard saying, “You were injured all year!”

“Can I go to my family that I have outside?” Bernard asked.

“You can. Just don’t say we didn’t talk to you all year,” another reporter said in response.

Eventually, Bernard agreed to take questions but only repeated the same response over and over again when asked about his fumble on the fake punt attempt. It appeared that he was unaware it was a fake.

“Miscommunication, that’s all it was on my part,” Bernard said. “I take complete fault for that.”

When reporters asked if he knew it was fake or whether the team had practiced the play, he repeatedly said, “It was all me.”

The play in question occurred early in the third quarter on fourth-and-1 at the Bucs’ own 26-yard line. The direct snap went straight to Bernard and likely would have been an easy first down, but he didn’t seem to know it was coming. Instead, the Bengals took over on downs.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said the team had practiced the play and Bernard was aware it was a fake punt.

“He missed the ball,” Bowles said. “Yeah, we needed one yard. We had it. We practiced it all week. We just didn’t handle the football.”

At the time, Tampa Bay had a 17–3 lead, but thanks to the turnover, Cincinnati was able to convert on a field goal to cut the lead to 11.

Eventually, the Bengals fought back to win, 34–23. Bernard had one carry in the game for no yards.