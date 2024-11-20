Sunday's Chiefs-Bills Thriller Drew One of the Biggest Audiences in Years
If you tuned in to watch the Buffalo Bills unseat the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, congratulations: you were one of 31.2 million viewers, the best for an NFL regular season game, outside of holidays, since the undefeated New England Patriots played the undefeated Indianapolis Colts in 2007 (33.8 million).
The huge number was first reported by Sports Business Journal's Austin Karp. The game is now the "fourth-best national window on record for the NFL," and sits among the 10 best non-Thanksgiving games on record, Karp added.
For some added context, that number surpasses the viewership of the opening ceremony at this past summer's Olympic Games (28.6 million), the 2024 Academy Awards (19.5 million), and the 2024 College Football National Championship (25 million).
Prior to Sunday's thrilling contest, which saw Josh Allen run for a 26-yard touchdown to cement the Bill's 30-21 victory, the most-watched game of the 2024 season was the Chiefs versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, with 29.2 million viewers, per Front Office Sports. According to @NFLMedia, NFL games have ranked as 47 of the top 50 shows on television since the start of the season.
The Bills are on a bye this coming weekend, while the Chiefs will visit with the Carolina Panthers.