Bills secure stellar 30-21 win over Chiefs as Josh Allen bolsters NFL MVP case
The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are no more.
The Buffalo Bills knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 11, winning 30-21 and making a statement to the rest of the NFL that they're not rebuilding, they’re not reloading, they’ve been cocked and ready all year, and now they’re letting loose on the rest of the league.
Below we’ll take a look at the game's most inspired performances, what we need to inquire about, what part of the team requires a better performance, and talk briefly about some irksome parts of the game.
Inspire - Bills’ defense and Josh Allen:
Even if the results don’t completely show it, the Bills’ defense played exceptionally well Sunday, starting on the first drive when they forced a Patrick Mahomes interception. Buffalo was able to consistently get pressure, come up with sacks and hits, and attack the Chiefs’ offense where it had to. Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau, and Von Miller all came up with big plays throughout the game, with Oliver flashing in a way that he hasn’t much throughout this season. Not only did this defense start the game well, but they finished this game. All in all, a very strong game from this defense, and one that should be encouraging as the Bills enter the bye week. Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich had this group playing high-level football against the best quarterback in the NFL, and this shouldn't be overlooked.
Speaking of the best quarterback in the NFL, or at least someone who is always in that conversation, Josh Allen had an MVP-caliber performance Sunday. This Chiefs’ defense, much like last year, has been carrying this team throughout the season. It’s a talented, well-coached group led by one of the best defensive minds in football in Steve Spagnuolo. Despite the Bills’ run game not working and multiple receiving options unavailable due to injury, Allen took this game into his own hands and earned the right to catapult himself firmly into the MVP conversation. Allen was 27/40 for 262 passing yards and a passing touchdown while also rushing 12 times for 55 yards and a game-clinching touchdown. Of the 366 total net yards the Bills had on offense, Allen accounted for 317 of them, which is around 86%. That is an absurd number considering the situation Allen was dealing with, and if he isn’t leading or in the MVP conversation after Sunday, it’s because the NFL and how it is covered is simply broken and looking at the wrong things. More than that, Allen has four wins against Mahomes, the most that any quarterback has had against Mahomes’ Chiefs. It was simply an unreal performance, one that should be lauded until they announce Allen with his first MVP award at the end of the 2024 season.
Inquire - What changes after the bye?
This bye week could not be coming at a better time for this team. With injuries stacking up on offense and the timetable for a Matt Milano return coming sooner rather than later, the Bills’ bye has turned out to be extremely well-placed. The Bills did well against the Chiefs and certainly broke out some different tactics to go after the NFL’s lone unbeaten team, but now they have a chance to get healthy, see what’s working and what isn’t, and how to attack the remaining teams on their schedule. With the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Detroit Lions all to come in the weeks after the bye followed up by three straight division games, the Bills certainly have a chance to steal the No. 1 seed from the Chiefs down the stretch, but they cannot overlook any of their opponents until everything is set and clinched, wherever they end up.
Require - Run Game:
The best and most consistent part of the Buffalo offense this season was simply shut down against the Chiefs. The Bills have centered their offense around their run game, as well they should have, because they have a strong stable of running backs that have been very consistent while the offensive line has been great at opening holes. They ran into a wall in the Chiefs' defense, as Steve Spagnuolo dialed into attacking the Bills’ run game, and it worked. It was a strong game from the Chiefs’ defense, and it’s impressive that the Bills’ passing game, despite being down multiple receiving options in Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, still managed to go after the Chiefs' defense extremely effectively. That it was at the expense of the run game looking rough is tough, and they certainly need to address this during the bye.
Irk - Nothing:
Maybe there’s something that could be put here, but knocking off an undefeated Chiefs team right before the bye week? It would feel outright disingenuous if there was something I felt was particularly irksome. Maybe the early Sean McDermott challenge that made no sense. Maybe the Tyler Bass missed extra point. Maybe the fourth-and-two second-quarter interception where Allen and Knox weren’t on the same page. But at the end of the day, the Bills worked around those mistakes and didn’t let it snowball. That’s what good teams do.
What’s Next For the Bills?
As previously stated, the Bills get to enter their bye week at 9-2, giving them a chance to reset and rest up. After the week off, the Bills face a tough series of NFC opponents, followed by three straight divisional games to end their season. The Bills have a chance to finish their season extremely strong and secure at least one, if not multiple, home playoff games, which is what they should be gunning for to end the season.
