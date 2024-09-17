Colin Cowherd Has a Message For the Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles had two chances to gain three yards and evaporate all the remaining time off the game clock on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Casual fans at home were probably bracing for Jalen Hurts to get his tush pushed a couple of times and then catch Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter.
Instead Nick Sirianni and the Eagles' braintrust decided to dial up a pass to Saquon Barkley, who was unable to reel it in, then settle for a field goal. Kirk Cousins made them not like that at all by easily marching down the field where he connected with Drake London for the game-winning score.
There's plenty of panic and blame to go around for Eagles fans. It does not make any sense that this talented of a team could be 2-9 in its last 11 games. Unless, of course, the vibes are so off that they can't succeed no matter the potential.
Colin Cowerd, though, found some silver lining from the accumulating dark clouds.
Philadelphia is 1-1. They've outplayed Green Bay and Atlanta—two playoff-quality teams. The Commanders and Giants don't appear to be any good. Dallas has its own drama. A.J. Brown wasn't even playing on Monday night. Hurts is super dynamic. Barkley isn't going to make more losing plays than winning plays. At least they aren't the Steelers.
So maybe it's not the right time to freak out.
Cowherd also expressed some concerns about the greater Pennsylvania populace as it prepares to cast ballots in the upcoming presidential election as one of the most important swing states.
"You're going to decide the presidential election. We need adults in the room here, not throwing a tantrum every time you lose a football game."
Makes you think.