SI

Cris Collinsworth Called Out By NFL Fans for His Comment on Eagles’ Cooper DeJean

Andy Nesbitt

Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean will never forget this pick-six in Super Bowl LIX.
Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean will never forget this pick-six in Super Bowl LIX. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean had a Super Bowl to remember as he picked off Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and raced it back 38 yards for his first NFL touchdown. The score gave the Eagles a 17-0 lead and they would go on to win the game, 40-22.

DeJean had a great first year for the Eagles, who used the 40th pick in last April's draft on the former Iowa safety. At just 22 years old, it seems like he has a very bright future in the league.

Cris Collinsworth loved what he saw from DeJean so much that he went out on a quite a limb this week saying he "may be the biggest steal we’ve ever seen in the second round of a draft."

Fans were quick to call Collinsworth out for that because there have been a number of Hall of Famers taken in the second round. Heck, even Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP, was taken in the second round with pick No. 53.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media