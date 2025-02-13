Cris Collinsworth Called Out By NFL Fans for His Comment on Eagles’ Cooper DeJean
Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean had a Super Bowl to remember as he picked off Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and raced it back 38 yards for his first NFL touchdown. The score gave the Eagles a 17-0 lead and they would go on to win the game, 40-22.
DeJean had a great first year for the Eagles, who used the 40th pick in last April's draft on the former Iowa safety. At just 22 years old, it seems like he has a very bright future in the league.
Cris Collinsworth loved what he saw from DeJean so much that he went out on a quite a limb this week saying he "may be the biggest steal we’ve ever seen in the second round of a draft."
Fans were quick to call Collinsworth out for that because there have been a number of Hall of Famers taken in the second round. Heck, even Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP, was taken in the second round with pick No. 53.