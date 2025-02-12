Caitlin Clark Sent Classy Message to Cooper DeJean After Eagles' Super Bowl Win
Cooper DeJean emerged as a Super Bowl hero on Sunday when the rookie cornerback picked off Patrick Mahomes and returned the interception for a touchdown. The pick marked both the first interception and touchdown of DeJean's NFL career, but also gave the Eagles a 17-point lead and full momentum during their dominant win over the Chiefs.
Among the many that have congratulated DeJean on his terrific pick-six and Super Bowl victory is Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Both DeJean and Clark just wrapped up tremendous rookie seasons in their respective sports after playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Though Clark is a Chiefs fan, she did reach out to the fellow former Hawkeyes star after his championship victory.
"She sent me a nice message, congratulating me," Dejean told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. "That was nice of her being a Chiefs fan and all."
DeJean has previously said he believes he could beat Clark one-on-one in basketball, but he also praised her during the lead up to the Super Bowl.
“I think she’s probably the most exciting player to watch right now, men or women’s basketball, just the way she plays the game, she can score, she can pass, she can do it all, she’s taking women’s basketball to new heights," DeJean said last week.