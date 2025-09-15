Fox Sports’ NFL Rules Analyst Had Very Frustrated Line About Eagles’ Tush Push Play
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold off the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, getting a 20-17 win in what was a hard-fought Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jalen Hurts and the defending champs once again used their tush push play to pick up a number of crucial first downs during their victory and while it remains perfectly legal, it left many fans upset as it looked like the Eagles got away with some false starts before the snap on a few of the plays.
Fox Sports' NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino also seemed to be over trying to break down the effective tush push play as late in the game he had a frustrated take on it after it looked like Hurts might have fumbled the ball on one of the plays that helped ice the game.
"I am done with the tush push, guys," Blandino said to Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady while looking at a replay. "It's a hard play to officiate, like we’ve been talking about. So they either ruled progress or that Hurts was down. Really hard to see what’s happening with the football. We’re inside two (minutes) so replay has looked at this and they’ve determined that there was no fumble.”
Here's that moment:
Again, the play is legal and the Eagles have every right to run it. But it sure feels like opposing players, fans, and even the former NFL VP of Officiating are growing more tired of the tush push, as it makes it hard for officials to not only see pre-snap penalties but it is difficult to see where the ball should be spotted and, in one case during Sunday's game, if a fumble had occurred.
It feels like chatter about the tush push is only going to pick up more steam as the season goes on.
The Eagles are now 2-0 on the year after beating the Cowboys and Chiefs to open their season. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are 0-2 for the first time in Patrick Mahomes's career.