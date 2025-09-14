Patricks Mahomes Makes Unfortunate Career History in Chiefs' Loss to Eagles
The Chiefs came up short as they tried to get revenge for their blowout Super Bowl loss against the Eagles. After the Chiefs and Eagles were tied 10-10 at the half, the Eagles kicked a third quarter field goal and took a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were unable to come back, and ultimately fell 20-17.
After Kansas City went 15-2 a season ago, they have now lost as many games as they did throughout the entire regular season in 2024. This loss not only drops the Chiefs to 0-2 for the first time in the Mahomes's era, but marks the first time that Mahomes has lost three consecutive games as an NFL starting quarterback, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Dating back to that brutal Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs have lost three straight, and have not won a game since Jan. 26, when they defeated the Bills in the AFC championship game.
This three-game losing streak is a reality check. Yes the Chiefs went 15-2 last year, but they often didn't look dominant as their record would suggest because they won multiple games on miracle plays like blocking the Broncos' field goal or their own field goal that fortunately doinked in. The Chiefs are currently hampered injuries and suspensions—particularly to their receiving core—and lost to two good teams in the Chargers and Eagles, but they are not quite the mighty threat they once were.
This career first for Mahomes is in many ways a testament to Mahomes's incredible success over his career. While the Chiefs certainly won't be happy, it is remarkable that they never lost three consecutive games through Mahomes's first seven seasons as a starter, which also saw them make five Super Bowls and win three.
The Chiefs will remain contenders for the postseason and even Super Bowl with Mahomes and Andy Reid at the helm, but they look much more beatable than they have for much of the Mahomes' era.
They will look to get their first win of the season next Sunday night when the travel to New York to face the Giants.