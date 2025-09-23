SI

Drew Brees Unleashes on Eagles’ ‘Boring’ Offense During ESPN Debut

Andy Nesbitt

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are off to a 3-0 start after Sunday's thrilling win over the Rams.
The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are off to a 3-0 start after their thrilling 33-26 win last Sunday over the Rams and while they have things they can improve upon, not having a loss on their record is a pretty good start to the year.

One legendary former quarterback, however, has not been impressed with one aspect of the Eagles' team, and he didn't hold back.

Drew Brees made his debut on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday and laid into Jalen Hurts's offense.

"I respect Philly, they are winning games... I can't stand to watch that offense. It's the most boring offense."

Brees later called the NFC East the "toughest division in football" even though the Cowboys and Giants call that division home.

Here's Brees making those comments:

While Brees did say that a "boring" offense can win a Super Bowl, one thing was really clear in that segment: Brees understands that you have to go a little overboard on First Take to have your opinions heard.

It feels like Eagles fans have no issues with this run by Hurts over his last 17 games:

Next up for the Eagles is a showdown this Sunday with the 3-0 Buccaneers in Tampa.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

