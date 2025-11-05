Drew Brees Will Reportedly Replace Mark Sanchez at Fox Sports
Fox Sports has found its replacement for Mark Sanchez—who was arrested after he was charged with three misdemeanors, one of which has turned into a battery felony charge, after an altercation with a truck driver that resulted in the former NFL star being stabbed.
To take over Sanchez’s spot on Fox, the network is hiring former NFL quarterback Drew Brees to work as an analyst, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. It’s been reported that Brees will kick off his role with Fox in Week 11, although his game assignment is not figured out yet.
Brees joins Tom Brady and Greg Olsen as the network’s third top analyst. Brees is expected to team up with play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, who previously worked with Sanchez.
The Super Bowl winning quarterback will have his second analyzing gig with this new role. After retiring from the NFL after the 2020 season, he worked for one season on NBC, but the two parted ways because of being an awkward fit. This upcoming Christmas, Brees will commentate on one of the two Netflix games. He worked the international feed last Christmas, but will work the national feed this year.