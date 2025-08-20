Elly De La Cruz Amazed Broadcasters By Scoring From First on Ball Hit to Left Field
The Reds beat the Angels, 6-4, on Tuesday night in Anaheim. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz scored two of Cincinnati's runs in the game, including one trip around the bases that left the Angels broadcast in awe.
In a tie ballgame in the top of the fourth, De La Cruz singled to lead off the inning. On a 2-1 pitch he took off early and Miguel Andujar blooped one into short left field. De La Cruz slowed to barely jog around second as he looked up to see where the ball ended up.
He then effortlessly increased his speed as he watched left fielder Taylor Ward field the ball. Five seconds later he slid into home ahead of the throw.
"There he goes. Huge jump and Andujar dumps a base hit into left. De La Cruz can score on that ball," said announcer Wayne Randazzo as he realized what he was seeing. "They're going to wave him around on a base hit to left! Ward's throw home... OH MY GOODNESS! Now I've seen everything! Dude scored on a base hit to left field!
It truly was a sensational play to watch. Scoring from first on ball that was fielded cleany is impressive on its own. The fact that De La Cruz wasn't even going full-speed the entire time is wild. De La Cruz is a truly special athlete and getting to see something like this every now and then is a thrilling reminder. Especially when you think you've already seen it all.