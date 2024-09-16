Emmanuel Acho Had an Amazing Breakdown of Two Aaron Rodgers Highlights
Aaron Rodgers didn't have an impressive game on Sunday if you look at the box score. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. But the Jets won for the first time with Rodgers playing quarterback and he had one very familiar number on his stat line—zero interceptions.
It doesn't get much more Aaron Rodgers than no picks. He may have thrown one in Week 1, but this is the guy who went 11 straight seasons with single-digit interceptions. It's really his ultimate case for being one of the all-time greats. He's fifth in NFL history with 478 touchdown passes and tied for 112th all-time with 106 interceptions. Tom Brady, the all-time touchdown pass leader is 22nd. Drew Brees, who is second in touchdowns, is 13th in interceptions. Peyton Manning is ninth.
Another thing that has defined Rodgers' career is his control of the game at the line of scrimmage. He's doing things that most people don't even realize and an enthusiastic Emmanuel Acho broke a couple of those down on social media following the Jets' 24-17 win on Sunday.
The clip teases the FS1 personality's "favorite breakdown, ever" and calls Rodgers a "freaking savant." It even promises to show you something he promises you missed while you were watching the game. That's setting expectations pretty high.
The thing is, he wasn't wrong.
He starts by playing a clip of Rodgers saying Breece Hall told him to throw him a "go ball" if he was covered by a linebacker with the quarterback simply saying, "OK." It's solid storytelling by Rodgers punctuated with a good laughline that the media ate up, but as Acho then shows us, it was actually so much more than a guy saying throw it to me.
Defenses probably know Rodgers is signaling teammates as he adjusts his jersey while he's waiting for the snap, but casual viewers probably don't think about it at all. Acho does an expert job here explaining what all these things mean and it demonstrates why Rodgers is so good at playing quarterback. He even confirms one of Rodgers' moves with one of his former teammates.
It's a great advertisement for The Facility on FS1, which Acho also takes the opportunity to overtly promote during the clip.
It is the perfect use of social media for Acho and his employers. It entertains and informs. It doesn't contain any hot takes. It's just a great job by Acho showing everyone what a great job Rodgers did in Week 2 that led directly to two touchdowns for the New York Jets. What more could anyone ask for?