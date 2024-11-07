Fox Analyst James Jones Ripped for Saying Dak Prescott ‘Quit’ on Cowboys
Initial reports of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury elicited widespread well wishes from everyone except Fox analyst James Jones.
Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Prescott was likely heading to injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Shortly after the news broke, Jones went on a wild rant about Prescott’s commitment to the Cowboys on the Fox Sports show, The Facility.
“Dak quit,” Jones said. “And it’s crazy because it ain’t even funny though. My man is quitting on these dudes. I’ve had a hamstring (injury) plenty of times, and I’m back the next week… You’re not Lamar Jackson, you’re not Jalen Hurts. You’re not running, where are you running to? Four weeks? Basically put me on ice for four weeks. No fight, no nothing.”
“Is it off the bone or something?” continued Jones. “Because there is no way you’re telling me that you’re out four weeks with no answers, no fight, no nothing for a hamstring. And you’re a quarterback. There ain’t no way.”
One day after Jones’s vicious tirade, Prescott was reportedly diagnosed with “a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon,” which NFL’s Jane Slater described as the tendon being “partially torn off the bone.” The injury appeared to be more serious than initially feared and could take more than four weeks to heal, though Prescott is currently seeking a second opinion.
Fans blasted Jones for his shortsighted critique of Prescott.
Jones has since issued an apology to the Cowboys quarterback.
“Nawww….this can’t wait until tomorrow! That’s my fault…seeing the reports of how bad it might be…that’s tough! God Speed Dak,” Jones wrote on X (formerly Twitter).