Fox Sports Releases Official Statement on New Deal With Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports
Fox Sports coverage will look a bit different this fall.
On Thursday, the news was officially announced that Fox would be partnering with Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports. The deal will see Portnoy and other Barstool personalities joining Big Noon Kickoff, Fox's college football pregame show that will return to airwaves in August. Barstool Sports will also provide programming for Fox in the form of a two-hour daily morning sports studio show in the aftermath of Fox's decision to cancel three daily shows earlier this week.
Announcing the news, Fox Sports released a statement from CEO Eric Shanks along with Portnoy.
"We’re excited to welcome Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports to the Fox Sports family," Shanks said. "Dave has built a one-of-a-kind brand that connects with a new generation of sports fans—authentic, bold, and original. Their unique voice and loyal fanbase makes them a natural fit for our evolving multiplatform content strategy."
"Everybody at Barstool is super excited to partner with the Fox Sports Family," Portnoy said shortly after releasing a video detailing the partnership. "In our two-decade history, we’ve never had the chance to work with so much talent and resources. We can’t wait to collab and bring our voice to FOX Sports’ airwaves. See ya soon in Columbus."
Furthermore, the statement details specifically how Barstool and Fox will be teaming up in the foreseeable future. The Barstool College Football Show will be on-location with Big Noon Kickoff for the upcoming college football season and Fox plans to have Barstool contribute to its college basketball coverage when the season kicks off later this fall. On the daily programming front, Fox said Barstool will produce and deliver a two-hour, Monday-Friday studio show, which Portnoy said will air from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET. Additional details like what the show will be and when it'll launch have yet to come.
A new era for Fox Sports and Barstool.