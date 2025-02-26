Tom Brady 'Ran Into' Matthew Stafford at Ski Resort Amid QB's Links to Raiders
There are a handful of teams who have been reported to have interest in acquiring Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason. Among those teams is the Las Vegas Raiders, and it appears minority owner Tom Brady has been involved in the team's efforts to lure Stafford to Southern Nevada.
According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Brady recently hosted Stafford at his house in Montana, and the two spent some time together and even went skiing. Schultz notes that Brady has played an active role in the team's efforts to recruit Stafford to Las Vegas. Because the Rams gave Stafford and his agent permission to seek a trade, Brady's involvement wouldn't be considered tampering.
Schultz notes that Vegas has been "the most aggressive" suitor in the Stafford sweepstakes, and it seems Brady is pulling out all the stops as he attempts to help the organization land the 37-year-old.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Stafford and Brady crossed paths while skiing in Montana, though he reported their meeting wasn't planned nor part of any recruitment efforts.
The Las Vegas Journal-Review reported Tuesday that Brady had been in contact with Stafford's camp about potentially joining the Raiders. It seems that contact may have included some time on the slopes in Montana.
Last season, Stafford threw for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 65.8% of his passes and threw for 3,762 yards. He's reportedly seeking a deal worth as much as $50 million per season.
The Raiders deployed Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell under center last season, though neither produced very inspiring results. The interest in a veteran quarterback like Stafford makes plenty of sense, especially given that this year's quarterback draft class isn't viewed as a particularly potent one.