'Inside The NBA' Cast Seen Going Nuts After Tyrese Haliburton's Buzzer-Beater
The Indiana Pacers stunned the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night. Riding a historic hot hand from Aaron Nesmith and the outrageously clutch play of Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers overcame a late 15-point deficit to send the Knicks to overtime and eventually steal home court advantage with a victory.
The shot of the game (and maybe the best play of the playoffs so far) came from Haliburton, who drained a crazy fadeaway jumper at the buzzer in the fourth quarter to tie the score. Like Kawhi Leonard's improbable 2019 buzzer-beater, Haliburton's shot bounced high in the air before swishing through the net. Way up in the Madison Square Garden rafters, the Inside The NBA crew went nuts.
Cameras caught the live reactions of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaq, Kenny Smith, and guest host Draymond Green after Haliburton silenced the arena with his ridiculous make.
Tremendous content. Few things are more enjoyable than watching television analysts turn into fans by a truly shocking moment, like when Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon were rendered speechless during the 2021 playoffs. The Inside cast is worth many millions at this point yet from their above reaction alone they could have been anybody, just watching the game and getting blown away by an all-time highlight.
What a night. Game 2 on Friday promises more entertainment for the Inside The NBA team and the fans.