Jason Garrett Bluntly Broke Down Everything That’s Wrong With the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys suffered their worst loss in quite some time on Sunday, falling at home to the Detroit Lions, 47-9. They are now 3-3 on the season and have yet to win a game at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys, who are now on their bye week and will be back in action in Week 8 when they hit the road to face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football, couldn't do anything right against the Lions. Their running game remains non-existent, their banged-up defense couldn't slow down Jared Goff and Co. and Dak Prescott was unable to make any big plays.
Jason Garrett, who coached the Cowboys from 2010 to 2019, spent some time on NBC's Football Night in America breaking down what's wrong with Dallas. And, well, it's a lot of things.
"They're not physical on either side of the ball," Garrett said. "On offense, they can't run it, they're not controlling the line of scrimmage. Everything is on Dak, every time the ball is snapped. And they can't stop the run on the other side."
Here's that segment:
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have a lot they need to fix and they better do it in a hurry or the 2024 season could quickly get away from them.