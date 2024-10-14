SI

Jerry Jones, Cowboys Had Such an Awkward Walk Back to Locker Room After Loss to Lions

Jerry Jones on Sunday watched his Cowboys suffer their worst home defeat since he has owned the team.
The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday suffered their worst home defeat since Jerry Jones has owned the team, losing to the Detroit Lions 47-9 at AT&T Stadium.

Making things even worse for Jones was that Sunday was his 82nd birthday and he celebrated it by sadly watching his team get humiliated in the week's most highly anticipated game. The Cowboys are now 3-3 and have yet to win a home game this season.

Jones, who spoke after the game about head coach Mike McCarthy's job security, was seen leading the team back to the locker room in what was a very quiet and awkward march through the bowels of the team's massive stadium.

The Cowboys are on their bye week in Week 7. They'll next be in action in Week 8 when they travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

