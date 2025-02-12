Jason Kelce Choked Up Talking About His Love for Eagles, Travis Kelce After Super Bowl
Days after the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Jason Kelce is still feeling all the emotions.
The ESPN analyst shared a conflicted post on his social media on Tuesday morning explaining how he was happy for his former team but also heartbroken for his brother, Travis Kelce, who went home emptyhanded in his fifth career Super Bowl.
Jason went into more depth about his thoughts on the Eagles' Super Bowl win in a recent episode of New Heights, during which he got extremely emotional talking about his love for his younger brother.
"I tried to make it known that I was rooting for you," Jason told Travis. "I felt like no matter what I said, some people were going to skew it and say that I was rooting for the Eagles, some people were going to skew it and say that I was rooting for the Chiefs or Travis.
"We are still very much attached to this organization, which is why there's part of me that's obviously very happy and proud that we won this game... AlI I want to say, that does not take precedence over rooting for you. That's why this game sucked, it was very, very hard to watch. As much as I love the Eagles, as much as I love the city of Philadelphia, there was not a f---ing ounce of me..."
Jason seemed to choke up at that moment and took a deep breath.
Jason went on to detail his very uncomfortable experience of trying to cheer for both sides in the Super Bowl, noting that the fact it was a blowout made it even harder.
"I didn't know what it was going to feel like going into the game. I thought I did. I thought I understood going into it that I would be happy in some way and sad in another way, but the further the game went on I just got more and more upset," continued Jason. "I didn't anticipate the amount of sheer discomfort and frustration that I would have watching the game. I thought I would kind of just be like, 'I like both of these teams. May the best team win.' And it just didn't turn into that."
Brotherly love is one thing Philly should know quite a lot about. Any critics of Jason would do well to keep their judgments and thoughts about a very unique and personal family situation to themselves.