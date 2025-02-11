Jason Kelce Celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl Win With Bittersweet Post About Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce was in the house to watch the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX over the weekend, though it was hard to tell exactly what he was feeling. Cameras were more focused on a certain pop star rather than Jason and his wife, Kylie, who both hold deep-rooted Eagles fandoms but also wanted to see Travis Kelce play a good game.
Jason finally shared his honest thoughts on the Super Bowl results days later, posting a bittersweet tweet on X in which he first and foremost congratulated the Eagles and "his former teammates and friends" on their huge win.
The ESPN analyst then candidly discussed why he had "mixed emotions" watching the game.
"That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest," Jason wrote. "I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago. On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."
Jason, a 13-year vet of the Eagles who retired in March 2024, said he was proud of Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and the rest of the team for their "toughness and grit" that led them to their second franchise Super Bowl win. After the blowout win over the Chiefs, Philly "proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season."
That all being said, Jason gave an emotional shoutout to his brother Travis for competing on the biggest stage and "amassing greatness" in spite of the Super Bowl loss.
"As for my brother, There isn’t a person I love or care about more," continued Jason. "It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity.
"He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past. I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever."