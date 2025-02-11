Jason Kelce's Selfless Reason for Having 'New Heights' Take Down Eagles Super Bowl Post
Jason Kelce had a bittersweet night on Sunday as he watched his beloved Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. That win meant that Jason Kelce's younger brother, Travis Kelce, was on the losing end as his Chiefs fell short in their quest to be the first-ever team to three-peat.
The Kelce brothers, of course, are the stars of one of the biggest podcasts in the world, "New Heights," where they meet up each week to talk about football and life. Following the Eagles' win, the podcast's social team shared a congratulatory graphic that had a nice message about Jason Kelce's love for his former team.
Jason Kelce, however, quickly asked them to take the graphic down. Why? He didn't want it to be about him.
"I had Jake take that graphic down because that post had too many pictures of me," Jason Kelce tweeted. "I wanted the post to be reflective of the guys who just won, not me. I didn’t win s--- in this one, it felt weird to congratulate this team with a bunch of pictures of me."
Here was that tweet:
That's a pretty good move there by Jason Kelce. We just hope he's at the parade later this week because he really brought it for the last one.