Julian Edelman Has a Different Take on the Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Interview Saga
Bill Belichick's awkward interview with CBS Sunday Morning this past weekend, promoting his new book The Art of Winning, is inevitably causing quite a bit of turmoil. His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has since gone on a retweeting spree to defend her man, posted old emails from Belichick to her Instagram page, and is now rumored to have been "instrumental" in the University of North Carolina's fallout with HBO's Hard Knocks.
Unsurprisingly, the social media world has piled on the 73-year-old Tar Heels head coach.
Former Patriots wide receiver Juilan Edelman, however, has a different perspective on what's going on between Belichick and the 24-year-old whom he dubs his "creative muse". In a recent episode of his Dudes on Dudes podcast with Rob Gronkowski, the Super Bowl LIII MVP says the matter is all being blown out of proportion.
"She was jumping into that conversation during the interview just like any PR person would jump in when there's an unneccessary question that probably didn't go over in the pre-production meeting. From what I've heard, Jordon is playing the Berj [Najarian] role. Handling all the football ops, handling a lot of his social, a lot of his PR."
Berj Najarian, who now works as Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien's chief of staff, was Belichick's right-hand man—officially the Patriots' "director of football/head coach administration"—for over 20 years in New England.
"When you look at this situation and you say, 'Oh, this is his girlfriend jumping in,'" Edelman continued. "I think that's unfair. I think she's actually working with Coach Belichick in the professional world, and she probably went and said, 'Hey, no. We're not doing that.' Doesn't that always happen? Whenever you do an interview, do you not have a representative there?"
For what it's worth, Edelman was close enough to Belichick over his 12 years with the Patriots where—perhaps—his opinion might just be the right one.
Either way, we have quite the strange situation unraveling in Chapel Hill, with no real end in sight.