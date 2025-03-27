Kendrick Perkins: Michael Jordan Cut Off Free Sneakers For Calling LeBron the GOAT
The Stephen A. Smith - LeBron James feud took main stage on ESPN the last two days as James appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to take uncensored shots at Smith while the ESPN personality responded on podcasts and then with a long monologue on First Take.
Once Smith finished his direct response to LeBron, the show moved on to LeBron's comments about his relationship with Michael Jordan. This allowed Kendrick Perkins to share a very funny story about how he made a mistake that sounds like might have cost him a lifetime of free sneakers.
"MJ is petty as hell too," said Perkins. "Now if you go in my closet, it’s nothing but J’s. I keep J’s on my feet. I was signed to Jordan for about two years when I was playing. OK? I wore J’s throughout the course of a few years of my time in Oklahoma City. After that I used to get boxes in the mail all the time of the J’s before they even hit the stores. I started my media career. As soon as I said that LeBron James was the GOAT those boxes stopped coming.”
At least we've found something we can all laugh about as Smith and James continue to their war of words.