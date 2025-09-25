Kirk Herbstreit Explains His New Vested Interest in Pat McAfee's High-Stakes Challenge
Pat McAfee’s field-goal kicking contest on College GameDay has become a staple on Saturday mornings.
Each week, McAfee gives a student on campus the chance to win a lot of money–McAfee’s own money–if the kid can successfully kick a field goal.
And sometimes McAfee offers up Kirk Herbstreit’s money without clearing it with Herbstreit first.
Herbstreit, who is the holder for each attempt, discussed how GameDay’s field-goal contest has become must-see TV on this week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina.
“Oh my gosh,” said Herbstreit, “it's like we just kicked a game-winning field goal to win a championship. The buzz around it, it's like 30 seconds of just complete out-of-body jubilation. Not just with us, but the people around the area. It's almost like people are crying. It’s the craziest thing to see. And it's life-changing. This is real. This isn't fake money. This is real. And these people, you know, they either have loans they're paying off or their parents are paying for it.”
The contest got off to a great start this season with Ohio State and Oklahoma students drilling the kick in back-to-back weeks.
“The slow-mo of the shot of that kid that made it, the intensity. I can't remember where we were. He had high tops on, high-top cleats. I think it was Oklahoma. He had high-top cleats and I'm like, ‘this guy's got no chance,’ and he hit it right down the middle. All around the area, it's not just inside where we are, everybody kind of has a vested interest pulling for the guy.”
On last week’s GameDay, after McAfee announced the amount of money he’d give away if the kid made the field goal, he also threw in another $100,000 from Herbstreit.
This was news to Herbstreit, who explained on the podcast, “By the way, how about how Pat sometimes, I don't even know he's doing this, he's like, ‘You know what? Hey, and Kirk's going to throw in $200,000 over here, too.’”
McAfee doesn’t discuss having Herbstreit cough up some cash beforehand?
“No, never,” said Herbstreit. “He just does that. Last year he did that to me somewhere. I had to give $100,000 away. It was amazing.”
McAfee got wind of Herbstreit’s comments on SI Media with Jimmy Traina and gave his side of the story.
In an interesting twist, Herbstreit said on the podcast that he has set the over/under on kids making the kick this season at 3.5. Two have already made field goals, meaning Herbstreit only expects one or two more students to nail the attempt.