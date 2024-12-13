SI

Kirk Herbstreit, 'NFL on Prime Video' Identify Wrong 49ers Player As Trent Williams

The "Thursday Night Football" broadcast got its injured 49ers lineman mixed up.

Stephen Douglas

NFL on Prime Video misidentified Nesta Jade Silvera as Trent Williams during the Week 15 broadcast.
NFL on Prime Video misidentified Nesta Jade Silvera as Trent Williams during the Week 15 broadcast.
Thursday Night Football featured an NFC West battle between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. Both teams have an outside chance at making the playoffs despite a rash of injuries this season.

The 49ers came into without star left tackle Trent Williams, who missed his fourth straight game and hasn't played since November 17th. During the NFL on Prime Video broadcast on Thursday night Kirk Herbstreit talked about how important Williams was while both he and the production team misidentified defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera as the Pro Bowl offensive lineman.

“There’s Trent Williams, who’s a big part of the grit of that offensive line,” Herbstreit said. “And they really miss him up front. No only because of his talent, just because of his presence, and what his presence means to that offensive line and kind of the personality of that offensive line."

Considering the broadcast was ready to go with the chyron for Williams, it's not fair to put it all on Herbstreit, but he still took the brunt of criticism on social media.

Eventually, Prime's cameras found Williams in a suite and correctly identified him.

Amazon has been showing Thursday Night Football games since 2017, but just took over production and became the exclusive streaming home of NFL on Prime Video in 2023.

