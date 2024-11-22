Kirk Herbstreit Shares Odd Story About Mike Vrabel Swearing at Kindergarteners
The Cleveland Browns hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 12 with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call for Amazon.
During the second quarter of the snowy, low-scoring affair, Herbstreit shared a story about when he first knew that Mike Vrabel, the Browns coaching and personnel consultant and former Tennessee Titans coach, was going to be a good coach.
Apparently Herbstreit observed Vrabel's old-school coaching attitude during Vrabel's playing days when he took some time out of his offseason to coach a youth football team.
"When I learned Mike Vrabel was a great coach he had just got done winning the Super Bowl," Herbstreit explained. "Came back to Columbus and my twins and his son Tyler were about the same age. He coached, I think Kindergarten football, and he talked to them the way he talks to these Browns players. And I was like, that guy's going to be a great coach. Get your ass over here! I mean, he was just like in this politically correct style of coaching, that guy is a football coach. Even with kids."
The story probably didn't go over the way that Herbstreit had hoped as fans were mostly left laughing at the idea of Vrabel swearing at small children.
Hopefully, an NFL team hires Vrabel to be a head coach next year so he doesn't have to go back to youth sports.