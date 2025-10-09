SI

Yankees Announcer’s Rant Against Blue Jays in July Resurfaces After Game 4 Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Michael Kay blasted the Blue Jays back in July after Toronto swept the Yankees in a four-game series.
Michael Kay blasted the Blue Jays back in July after Toronto swept the Yankees in a four-game series. / Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images
The Blue Jays were able to send the Yankees home for the year with a 5-2 win in Game 4 of their American League Division Series in the Bronx on Wednesday night. After the victory the players had fun celebrating with champagne in the locker room and fans had fun roasting Yankees announcer Michael Kay for what he had to say about Toronto back in July.

Kay was involved in a bit of a media spat with Jamie Campbell, the host of Blue Jays Central on SportsNet, who waved a broom live on air after Toronto swept New York in a four-game series. Kay did his best to explain some of his words that led to Campbell's celebration were taken out of context but then he finished that with a message for the Blue Jays:

“You shouldn’t hang on the rim three minutes into the third quarter of a basketball game," Kay said. "Feel good about sweeping the Yankees, feel good about winning all these games in a row, feel good about being in first place—but to hang on the rim this early? Let's hang on the rim in October. That's when you hang on the rim."

The Blue Jays took a shot at that line after the win:

Fans had a little more fun with it:

The Blue Jays will next play the winner of the Tigers-Mariners series in the ALCS.

