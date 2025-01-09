NFL Reporter Jim Trotter Makes Career Announcement Months After Settlement With League
Trotter is now retired.
Former NFL media reporter Jim Trotter, who settled a retaliation lawsuit with the league last fall pertaining to his 2023 contract that was not renewed, is now retired, he announced on BlueSky.
"No better way to spend the first full day of retirement," Trotter said Monday in a post that featured pictures of a golf course.
Trotter believed that his contract was not renewed by NFL media due to his questions that pressed commissioner Roger Goodell on the lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in the newsroom. Trotter's belief was that the NFL was suppressing Black journalists from covering the NFL, a sport that is predominantly Black.
The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.
