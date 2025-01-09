SI

NFL Reporter Jim Trotter Makes Career Announcement Months After Settlement With League

Trotter is now retired.

Mike McDaniel

NFL reporter Jim Trotter is now retired.
NFL reporter Jim Trotter is now retired. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Former NFL media reporter Jim Trotter, who settled a retaliation lawsuit with the league last fall pertaining to his 2023 contract that was not renewed, is now retired, he announced on BlueSky.

"No better way to spend the first full day of retirement," Trotter said Monday in a post that featured pictures of a golf course.

Trotter believed that his contract was not renewed by NFL media due to his questions that pressed commissioner Roger Goodell on the lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in the newsroom. Trotter's belief was that the NFL was suppressing Black journalists from covering the NFL, a sport that is predominantly Black.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Media