Former NFL Media Employee Jim Trotter Settles Lawsuit With League
Former NFL media reporter Jim Trotter has settled his retaliation lawsuit with the NFL.
The lawsuit, which was filed in 2023, alleged retaliation against the NFL after the league opted to not renew Trotter's contract as a journalist covering the league. At the heart of Trotter's lawsuit was that the NFL was frustrated by questions Trotter posed to commissioner Roger Goodell regarding lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in the newsroom. Trotter believed that the NFL was suppressing Black journalists from covering a predominantly Black player pool in the league.
Allegations were also included in the lawsuit that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula made racist comments about the league's players.
Terms of the settlement were not made known.
"The NFL and I have agreed to resolve my lawsuit," Trotter posted on his personal X account on Wednesday morning. "I will be creating a scholarship foundation for journalism students at HBCUs and the NFL has agreed to make a donation in support thereof. I am proud to have the opportunity to help and support HBCU students achieve their golas and dreams, just as scholarships afforded me those opportunities when I was a student at Howard University."