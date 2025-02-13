Here's What Happens When You Ask Nick Wright About Patrick Mahomes's Bad Super Bowls
Nick Wright, in his capacity as one of the more famous Kansas City Chiefs fans in the public sphere not named Eric Stonestreet or Paul Rudd, is being made to answer for all of his bold claims about the team that were immediately proven wrong the first time their offensive line encountered a four-man front in Super Bowl LIX. On one hand it's nice to finally see the First Things First host on the wrong side of things after almost three calendar years. On the other the mea culpas are blending into something entirely more maddening, as evidenced on his spot with the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Thursday morning.
Confronted with a question about Patrick Mahomes now having two objectively bad Super Bowl performances, Wright took listeners on an epic voyage spanning multiple minutes that invoked "the lionization of Michael Jordan's career polluting how everyone views sports" among other issues.
There's just so much going on in this answer. Too much going on, really. To the point that it's not really an answer to the issue on the table, which is that Mahomes played very poorly in Super Bowl LIX.
Now, to be fair, it's absolutely ridiculous for anyone to use Mahomes's two big game duds as some sort of base to build a negative take. They only really matter because Mahomes is so good that we can honestly argue over the possibility of him ascending to Tom Brady's level. The same Brady that lost twice to Eli Manning and once to Nick Foles by the way. And of course it's more impressive to make the Super Bowl before flaming out than it is to go out in the Wild Card round.
But Mahomes played poorly on Sunday night. For confirmation, just ask him.