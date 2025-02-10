ESPN Debates Whether Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift or Drake Had Worst Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes had a very bad night at Super Bowl LIX. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw two interceptions and was sacked six times by the Philadelphia Eagles defense in a blowout loss.
Aside from gamblers, Mahomes has to be on the short list of people who had the worst Sunday of anyone thanks to the Super Bowl. On First Take the morning after the game Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Shannon Sharpe had a brief, but surprisingly serious debate about who had the worst night.
It started off when Qerim made a joke about Drake having a worse night than Mahomes. Then Sharpe interjected by saying Taylor Swift, who was booed during the game, might have had the worst night before Smith gave the definitive take that it was in fact Drake.
"I'd say Drake," said Smith. "I'd say Drake. I'd still say Drake. Even though Taylor got booed, I'd still say Drake had the worst night."
The conviction in Smith's voice as he argues for the perfect punchline here is exactly why he's one of the best to ever do it. And he's probably right.
Sure, Swift got booed and had to watch her boyfriend play horribly and Mahomes suffered a loss that will stick with him for the rest of his life... but neither of them were the target of this moment.
And neither Swift nor Mahomes had to see an ex during that same performance, which means Stephen A. is probably right and can win just any debate. Even a minor one like this.