FS1 Host Argues Paolo Banchero Haș Proven More than One Particular NBA Champion

Nick Wright: Paolo to me has proven way more than Chet.



Kevin Wildes: Chet has a Ring.



Nick: I don't think Chet in Orlando would have done what Paolo did.



Kevin: If Paolo was on the Thunder he'd be the third.



Nick: No, he'd be their second best player. He's better than J-Dub.