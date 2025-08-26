Ohio State AD Refutes Report That Dave Portnoy Is Banned From Stadium
It seems as though Dave Portnoy will be allowed inside Ohio Stadium for this weekend's matchup between the Buckeyes and No. 1 Texas after all.
Following a report from Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel that the Barstool Sports founder will be barred from entering The Horseshoe for his appearance on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff this Saturday, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork has since refuted the claim.
The AD told Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger on Monday that the university did not issue a ban on Portnoy, and that Fox themselves decided that he would not be on the main desk following the contest.
"A Big Ten spokesperson tells [Yahoo! Sports] that it is the league’s understanding from Fox that Dave Portnoy will not appear on Big Noon Kickoff’s main stage inside the stadium of any conference school this year," Dellenger added in a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter).
Barstool Sports and Fox Sports agreed to a "wide-ranging partnership" earlier this summer that includes Portnoy joining the desk of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox's flagship college football program, as well as Barstool content being featured on FS1.
Portnoy, a Michigan alum and a diehard Wolverines fan, will surely have more to say on the matter.