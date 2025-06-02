Pablo Torre Fires Back at Bill Simmons After Criticism Over Bill Belichick Reporting
Pablo Torre has taken aim back at Bill Simmons.
During the most recent episode of The Ringer's Rewatchables podcast, Simmons took a shot at Torre's reporting on Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
In an episode where he discussed the move Heaven Can Wait with Chris Ryan and Van Lathan, Simmons took a detour. He said, "Pablo Torre would have done a long podcast about Leo Farnsworth trying to practice with the team and then done a media tour about it afterwards."
Simmons wasn't done. "I've never seen anybody dine on a stupider story for a week and a half while pretending you're a journalist," Simmons continued. "What the f--- was that? Seriously. Bill Belichick's dating a girl. Oh! Let me do nine shows about it. Settle the f--- down."
It didn't take long for the host of Pablo Torre Finds Out to fire back.
Torre took to X on Monday and tweeted the following:
Dear @BillSimmons:
Since you have such a strong public opinion about my work... I happen to have a few questions for you, specifically.
Unless you're afraid of @pablofindsout and someone just "pretending to be a journalist," of course.
Thanks,
Pablo
Simmons is a die-hard New England Patriots fan, but seems pretty offended by Torre's exploration of a pretty pertinent story. Lathan and Ryan even stuck up for Torre's reporting since it was "A story everybody was talking about."
We'll see if this budding feud escalates or if either side addresses it again.