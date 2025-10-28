Peyton and Eli Didn’t Like Deebo Samuel and Travis Kelce’s Drops Turning Into Picks
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were back for a new ManningCast on ESPN2 during the Week 8 Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Commanders.
The Manning brothers were breaking down the game in the first quarter when Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a screen pass to Deebo Samuel. It did not go well.
Peyton Manning would note that Samuel had taken his eyes off ball to see where his blockers were when the ball went through the wide receiver's hands, hit him in the facemask, bounced into the air and then landed in the hands of Kansas City defensive end Mike Danna.
Peyton was beside himself.
"No. You're kidding me. That cannot happen," said Manning. "Gah! That cannot happen!"
A little later in the game something similar happened when a Patrick Mahomes pass went through the hands of Travis Kelce, hit Taylor Swift's fiancé in the face mask and bounced into the arms of a Commanders' player.
While Peyton tried to ask guest Jared Goff what went wrong from a quarterback's perspective, Eli kept pointing out that whatever miscommunication there was, it "still hit him right in the facemask."
"What's the miscommunication of hitting a receiver right in the hands in the facemask," asked Eli. "Where is the miscommunication?"
Just catch the ball fellas. You're ruining the vibes on the ManningCast.