Peyton and Eli Didn’t Like Deebo Samuel and Travis Kelce’s Drops Turning Into Picks

Jared Goff, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning on the second Patrick Mahomes interception.



Goff: "I think he was throwing it to [JuJu Smith-Schuster], and I think [Travis Kelce] was just being a player in the middle there. Just unfortunate... That ball was ripped." 🏈 #NFL #MNF https://t.co/6EB1bKe0yF pic.twitter.com/PEsGSOkm7Y