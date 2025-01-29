SI

Reggie Miller Set to Join NBC's NBA Coverage for 2025-26 Season

He will work alongside Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle.

NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller works a game.
NBC snagged its NBA lead color commentator on Wednesday as Reggie Miller is set to join the network for its 2025-26 season coverage, according to Front Office Sports.

The network announced Mike Tirico as its lead play-by-play announcer last week, meaning Miller will work alongside the legendary broadcaster and Noah Eagle when calling games. NBC hired Jamal Crawford as the network's other color commentator.

Miller and his longtime broadcast partner Kevin Harlan will be separated next season, it appears. Harlan was hired as a play-by-play announcer for Amazon Prime's coverage next NBA season. The duo have worked together quite a bit over the past two decades on TNT.

This broadcasting mixup comes after the NBA's media coverage deal for the 2025-26 season is switching to being hosted on ESPN/ABC, Amazon Prime Video and NBC/Peacock. TNT could not match offers to continue its rights deal with the league.

Miller, the longtime Indiana Pacers star, joined TNT as an analyst in 2005 immediately after retiring from the NBA.

