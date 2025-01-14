Amazon Closing Deal With Broadcaster Kevin Harlan for New NBA Role
Legendary sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan is nearing a deal to become Amazon Prime's No. 2 NBA play-by-play announcer, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday.
Harlan is the second play-by-play announcer named for Amazon's upcoming NBA coverage after Ian Eagle recently signed a deal with the streaming service. The analysts for both Eagle and Harlan have not been named.
It's important to note that Harlan will continue his NFL and college basketball calling duties. Harlan worked as a play-by-play announcer for TNT's NBA coverage, so it's fitting for him to also make the move to Amazon after the league made a new broadcasting deal with the streaming service for the upcoming season.
The NBA games next season will be shown across ESPN/ABC, Amazon Prime Video and NBC/Peacock. Eagle's son Noah will work for NBC's coverage of the NBA.
So far, NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin have been named as studio analysts for Amazon's coverage. Taylor Rooks will host the studio show.