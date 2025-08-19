SI

Rich Eisen Paid Emotional Tribute to Stuart Scott During 'SportsCenter' Return

Eisen was hosting for the first time in 22 years.

Rich Eisen returned to the SportsCenter set for the first time in 22 years on Monday night, which was a cool bit of nostalgia for longtime viewers of the network to enjoy. They even cooked up a special throwback intro to celebrate his return, made possible by ESPN's recent acquisition of NFL Network.

Eisen, who was a SportsCenter staple during his seven-year run at the network, took a moment to pay tribute to his longtime co-host, the late Stuart Scott.

"It has been a blast being here tonight but, listen, we all know there should be someone else right here in this chair next to me," Eisen said. "Right there, as he was for my seven years in the role he referred to as "my TV wife." And that's my dear, late friend Stuart Scott who is indeed looking over my shoulder tonight."

Eisen continued to wonder what his partner might think about Bill Belichick coaching his beloved Tar Heels or his take on LeBron James's incredible career, as well as pointing out that Scott would have thrived in any role that may have emerged as the media ecosystem has changed.

"He should be in that chair," Eisen said.

