Scott Hanson Had Classy Message After Destroying Fan Who Complained About NFL RedZone
For those who have grown weary of the Noah Lyles-Tyreek Hill feud this offseason, here’s an arguably more compelling football-related tiff to tune into.
NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson and a sports fan got into it on social media on Tuesday night over the relevancy and value of the “RedZone” channel.
The quarrel started with the fan dropping his hottest NFL take in which he ripped RedZone for being a “complete waste of money.”
The fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “You’re basically just watching highlights for a few hours. In a time where social media is so quick, it’s completely useless.”
Hanson replied with a fiery take of his own, claiming that the fan only aired his grievances for “attention.”
“My hottest take is that you posted this for attention… not because you actually thought it through & believe it,” Hanson wrote. “But hey - if you actually *do* believe it - no worries. Enjoy the commercials and standing in the huddle shots & 9 additional looks at a replay when 1 is conclusive and… oh dear, I’ve run out of characters.”
The longtime sports anchor followed that up with a message explaining why he chose to respond to the fan’s RedZone complaints.
Hanson said he was “hesitant” to reply because he didn’t want to come across as “mean” and because he didn’t want to give any extra attention to the matter.
“If he wants to watch 1 game - that’s his prerogative,” continued Hanson. “But just know: his future NFL hot takes are based on… wait for it… watching 1 game.”
Before the dispute got uglier, however, Hanson issued a classy statement extending an olive branch to the fan, who appeared to be a Baltimore Ravens supporter based on his Twitter bio.
“I wish no ill towards you, @410sportsreport,” Hanson wrote. “Truly. You voiced your opinion. I voiced mine. I’m cool to leave it at that if you are. (I recognize this might be more than you bargained for.) I don’t think you’re a bad dude.”
The fan’s grumbling opinion is just one among many. By and large, most of the football community is pumped as ever to hear Hanson’s iconic voice on NFL RedZone in just over two weeks.
