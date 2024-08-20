NFL Fact or Fiction: Tyreek Hill Can Beat Noah Lyles in a 50-Yard Race
Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins’ star receiver, should consider being a boxing promoter because he’s done a fine job of marinating a potential showdown with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles.
Many want to see a race between Hill and Lyles, even though one of them isn’t considered a world-class sprinter. But Hill might be the fastest man in the NFL and he found a way to possibly even the playing field by challenging Lyles to a 50-yard race instead of a 100-meter race.
Credit to Hill for taking a page out of Bob Arum’s handbook to gain more attention for this potential footrace that once seemed like a mismatch. Many are now intrigued because Hill may have a chance in a short race against Lyles.
Regarding action on the football field, the Atlanta Falcons have a better chance of going deep in the postseason after making two splash signings last week. And the Denver Broncos have a chance to prove the doubters wrong after a productive training camp and preseason.
As for Russell Wilson, his odds at winning the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job may have decreased due to a tough preseason performance. We have plenty to discuss for this week’s Fact or Fiction, starting with the race that no longer seems far-fetched.
Tyreek Hill can beat Noah Lyles in a 50-yard race
Manzano’s view: Fiction
I got tired of hearing Hill claim he can beat Lyles in a race. You know, the guy who just won the gold medal in the 100-meter race during the Paris Olympics earlier this month. (Also, the guy who has no idea that Nikola Jokic is a basketball player).
Hill has little to no chance of defeating Lyles in the 100, but then again, unforeseen circumstances do occur, like Lyles finishing third in the 200 meters, a race he was the heavy favorite in before getting sick.
Anyway, I wanted to forget about this far-fetched idea, but then Hill made the challenge to Lyles and wisely called for a 50-yard race, which is about 45 meters. Now I’m interested because Lyles is known for slow starts before making up ground. Lyles can’t get away with that approach in a short race against Hill, who specializes in generating speed within 40 yards.
So now I have some doubts, making me want to see Hill vs. Lyles in a 50-yard dash. I feel like a sucker, like those people who think YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul can beat Canelo Alvarez or any other boxing champion.
But I still think Lyles would beat the cheetah guy (that’s what he calls Hill) in a 50-yard race, despite his slow starts. And I got reassurance from my good friend Tyler Dragon, who just got back from covering track and field at the Paris Games for USA Today.
“Tyreek knows what he’s doing to request a 50-yard race,” Dragon texted me. “However, Noah would still win.”
There you go. Bet on Lyles when this race occurs next offseason and available through pay-per-view at $49.99.
Steelers should stick with Russell Wilson as the starter
Manzano’s view: Fiction
I’ve said this before, and I’m going to say this again after Wilson’s brutal preseason performance last week. The Steelers should start Justin Fields at quarterback.
Wilson shouldn’t take the bulk of the blame for being sacked three times in limited time against the Buffalo Bills behind a poor offensive line. But it’s another reason why coach Mike Tomlin should lean toward Fields, who has the athleticism to escape the pocket and keep plays alive.
Tomlin likely favors Wilson because he’s the safer pick as a signal-caller with plenty of experience and solid accuracy who won’t make as many turnovers as the other option. But when Wilson was at his best with the Seattle Seahawks, he took chances downfield and occasionally got in trouble by holding the ball too long, which he often made up for with highlight plays.
This version of Wilson, the one we saw Saturday and with the Broncos last season, seems to be going through an identity crisis. That has led to an indecisive Wilson, one who frustrated Broncos coach Sean Payton, who recently bragged about his current quarterbacks having better timing and tempo than last year’s group.
An efficient Wilson did exist during a five-game winning streak in Denver last season, but even then Payton didn’t like the too-cautious approach, waiting until the streak ended to bench him for Jarrett Stidham.
Sure, Wilson could become a decent game manager, but the Steelers have had mediocre offenses in recent seasons, leading to losses where the defense was gassed after often having to protect slim leads and play in close games.
With Fields, there’s upside, and it helps that he’s been working with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith while Wilson has been nursing a calf injury. And when you think about it, Fields is a better scheme fit for Smith, who’s known for producing run-heavy game plans. Also, Fields did flash a strong connection with DJ Moore last season, something he can do with George Pickens in Pittsburgh.
A conservative offensive approach hasn’t gotten the Steelers far in recent years. Tomlin should take a chance on Fields.
Falcons have the best roster in NFC South after busy week
Manzano’s view: Fact
In May, I dinged the Falcons for not having enough defensive depth and ranked them second behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for NFC South rosters.
That’s no longer the case after the Falcons signed safety Justin Simmons and acquired edge rusher Matthew Judon in a trade with the New England Patriots. After months of receiving criticism for drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round instead of addressing a subpar defense, Atlanta managed to land two veteran defenders who still have plenty to offer on the field.
If the Falcons win now with Kirk Cousins and a talented roster, and Penix proves he’s the real deal in a year or two, then many will need to apologize for the draft day disapproval, including myself.
However, you should still expect the Buccaneers to push the Falcons for the divisional crown. Tampa Bay’s defense doesn’t have as much star power as Atlanta’s, but the unit is younger and might have better depth. Also, the Buccaneers have a stud left tackle in Tristan Wirfs and enough depth to be as good as the Falcons’ offensive line, which has a strong starting five.
This will be a fun race, and don’t count out the New Orleans Saints, who could have an impactful rookie class. But when it comes to rating the rosters, it’s hard to argue against a team that has Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Cousins, A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III, and now Judon and Simmons.
Broncos will win fewer than six games this season
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Hopefully I’m not a prisoner of the moment, but the Broncos were impressive when I watched them last week during a joint scrimmage with the Green Bay Packers.
It was easy to see that Payton’s vision for the roster is starting to take shape in his second season in Denver, which is why I asked running back Javonte Williams if players seem more relaxed this summer as opposed to last year when everyone needed to prove to the coaching staff they’re worthy of staying for the long haul.
Williams said Payton is still tough on them and his teammates have the same mindset of needing to prove themselves, but not out of fear of not making the roster. It’s more about proving the doubters wrong because many are expecting the Broncos to contend for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft due to a roster that doesn’t look attractive on paper.
They could use another Patrick Surtain II on the roster, but I saw a feisty defense that rose to the challenge of facing Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his many weapons, a credit to the job of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
On the offensive side, players were comfortable with saying they’re going to surprise many because of the confidence and impressive performances from rookie Bo Nix, who appears to have taken the inside track to the starting job. And if Nix can efficiently run Payton’s offense, he has plenty of weapons, with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and a healthy Tim Patrick.
Expect the Broncos to make noise and possibly stay in the postseason hunt heading into the final month of the regular season.