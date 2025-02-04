SI

Shams Charania Abruptly Leaves 'Pat McAfee Show' to Break Another Mavericks Trade

Stephen Douglas

Pat McAfee reacts to the news that Sham Charania is about to break some news.
Shams Charania had to cut short his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon. ESPN's NBA insider was in the middle of his regular spot on McAfee when some news came in that he had to leave to break, possibly hoping to recapture that adrenaline rush from the Luka Doncic trade.

As McAfee was talking, Charania looked down and said, "I got to go. I got to go, guys."

This elicited an enthusiastic reaction from the host and his producers who were excited to find out what incredibly important news Shams was abiout to break. Here's the incredible moment of live television that captures both reactions.

The news? The Philadelphia 76ers were trading Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Quentin Grimes and a second round pick. Luckily ESPN had a graphic ready.

Hopefully the McAfee crew was satisfied when they found out that Shams left them to tweet about Caleb Martin, who is averaging nine points, four rebounds and two assists a game this season.

